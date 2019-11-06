Mercer gives to CADC

GREENVILLE – Mercer Savings Bank recently held a Jeans Day for the Cancer Association of Darke County (CADC) and raised $125 to help local cancer patients. Mercer Savings has given continued support to the organization as a yearly corporate sponsor as well as employee participation programs.

All donations are appreciated and are used for reimbursement to cancer patients for mileage, medications, nutritional supplements and medical supplies.

The association is not affiliated with American Cancer Society or Relay for Life or any other cancer organizations.

CADC is supported with donations, grants, fundraisers, etc. and is a partner with United Way. Funds are used to help Darke County cancer patients.

Corporate sponsors for 2019 are: American Legion, Diane Evans, Family Health, Farmers State Bank- New Madison, First Assembly of God, Greenville National Bank, Helen’s Flowers, JAFE Decorating, Johnston Chiropractic Clinic, Jordan Agency, Law Office of Rudnick and Hosek, LTD, Members Choice Credit Union, Mercer Savings Bank, Mote and Associates, Second National Bank, R.L. Painting , STAR 88.3, Versailles Savings and Loan, Whirlpool/Kitchen Aid, Williamson Insurance and Zechar Bailey Funeral Home.

CADC is also a United Way Partner. Local grants provided by Harry Stephens Memorial, Rotary, Darke Rural Electric, Schaurer Memorial, Ketrow and Dayton Foundation.