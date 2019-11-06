Bestseller coming to campus

PIQUA – Edison State Community College will welcome New York Times bestselling author Kelsey Timmerman on Nov. 20, at noon in the Robinson Theater, to discuss his book, Where am I Giving? The event, which is open to the community, is offered free charge thanks to funding from Awesome Piqua.

A Darke County native, Timmerman is the author of three books. In his first book, “Where am I Wearing? Timmerman provides a global tour to the countries, factories, and people that make our clothes. His second book, “Where am I Eating? takes readers on an adventure through the global food chain.

In his latest book, Where Am I Giving?, the New York Times bestselling author embarks on an adventure that challenges himself and readers to move beyond awareness to action and to take advantage of the opportunities each of us has to make a difference.

Timmerman travels to Myanmar, Kenya, India, Nepal, Zambia, and beyond to explore different ways of giving—as a worker, consumer, volunteer, philanthropist, local, and global citizen—and also the benefits and effectiveness of these methods. He learns from folks such as Tibetan monks, Gandhi’s great-grandson, a refugee, gang members turned peace activists, and a former Hollywood executive. Timmerman discovers how they give, and meets the people on the receiving end of their giving. In doing so, he puts readers face-to-face with globalization and the interconnectedness of all of our lives.

An acclaimed public speaker, Timmerman, has lectured on travel and globalization around the world. He is particularly passionate about educating students through humor and storytelling and encourages them to think globally and act locally.

To underscore the importance of giving locally, Edison State is inviting local nonprofit organizations to participate in a nonprofit expo for attendees to learn that where they give is closer than they may think. Nonprofit organizations interested in joining the expo are asked to email Julie Slattery at jslattery@edisonohio.edu or Rick Hanes at rhanes@edisonohio.edu.

This speaking engagement is sponsored by funding from Awesome Piqua, who donates $1,000 per month, no strings attached, for an event or project that will help make Piqua be a better community and bring smiles and delight to its citizens.