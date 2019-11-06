CTC salon ready to serve

ENGLEWOOD – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Cosmetology program opened the doors to the salon in October. The MVCTC salon offers cuts, styles, chemical services, and spa services all performed by MVCTC high school students under the instructor’s supervision. The salon is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 11:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. All services are performed by students under instructor supervision.

Schedule an appointment at (937) 854-6264. Walk-ins are also welcome; enter the main entrance of the MVCTC campus to receive a visitor pass, and directions to the salon. The salon will close whenever school is not in session. Please check the webpage for school closures.

Some of the services and costs include: Shampoo & Style $5; shampoo, cut & style $6; haircut only/clipper cut $3; conditioning treatment $3; high-lights (based on length) $20 and up; color service based on single color $15; extra tubes of color used $10; chemical relaxer $15; permanent wave $15 and up; manicure w/ hand and arm massage $5; manicure with paraffin wax $5; gel polish $10; paraffin wax only $2; basic pedicure or spa pedicure $10; facial $5; and eyebrow/Lip/Chin Wax each $3

Haircuts include in the chemical service prices listed. Spa Services will have tax added to services provided. On Wednesdays, the salon has Senior Citizen Day and anyone 60 and over will receive 10 percents off their services. Haircuts are free for U.S. military veterans.

One of many goals as a district is to allow the student to gain the optimal education in their program of choice and academic courses. Junior year students learn salon and state board techniques, some trendy styles, employability skills, and teambuilding activities. Senior students have the opportunity to experience working with clients. Students apply their knowledge and skills by operating a fully functional salon. In the spring, senior students that have completed 1,500 hours of instruction, take their Ohio State Board Exam. With passage, students become a Licensed Cosmetologist in the State of Ohio.

The dedicated MVCTC instructors, Monica Bir, Maria Brewer, and Mandy Turner take pride in preparing young hair designers for the 21st century. The MVCTC instructors have over 100 years in the cosmetology industry and more than 55 years as educators. Their dedication to the education of MVCTC students is evident in the 100 percent Ohio State Board Exam passage rate.

For more information about the MVCTC Salon, visit http://www.mvctc.com/salon.