Pet pictures with Santa Claus

GREENVILLE – Get your pet’s picture taken with Santa Claus on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Greenville Walmart in the Garden Center.

The Darke County Friends of the Shelter, a 501c3 organization will be taking pictures of your companion animals with Santa Claus.

This is a fun time for everyone to enjoy and is your chance to meet members of the Friends of the Shelter. Everyone, including children, aunts, uncles and cousins are invited to have his or her pictures taken. The cost is $4 and proceeds help the dogs and cats at the Darke County Animal Shelter as well as the Scentral Park dog park and support the many endeavors of the Friends of the Shelter.

Past projects of the Friends of the Shelter include the Scentral Park dog park, an outdoor kennel area to get acquainted with your new canine friend (Canine Corral), and dog leashes for new dog adoption. This is only a partial list of what the Friends of the Shelter have done for the companion friends at the Shelter. Learn more about the Friends of the Shelter at http://www.darkecountyfriendsoftheshelter.com

There will also be beautiful 2020 Darke County Friends of the Shelter calendars available with local pets for $10. They can also be picked up at the Darke County Animal Shelter.

Walmart will offer a photo package deal for Christmas.

All pets must enter Walmart through the Garden Center entrance and must be on a leash or in a pet carrier. Please come and support the Darke County Friends of the Shelter.

For more information, can contact the Animal Shelter at (937) 547-1645 or stop by the Shelter, 5066 County Home Road, Greenville, just beyond the Sheriff’s Department.