MVCTC honoring vets

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) will be honoring local veterans with free haircuts, manicures, pedicures, coffee, and desserts on Monday, Nov. 11, from noon until 2 p.m.

Any veteran is welcome to stop by the MVCTC Cosmetology Salon for a free haircut, manicure, or pedicure on this day. The MVCTC Culinary Arts students will provide a complimentary dessert and coffee.

RSVP to Kathy Coppock, academic secretary, at 937-854-6351 or kcoppock@mvctc.com.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.