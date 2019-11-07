Celebrating the U.S. Marines

PORTLAND, Ind. – The Museum of the Soldier in Portland, Ind. will host the 244th U.S. Marine Corp Birthday celebration on Sunday, Nov. 10, 1:30 p.m., at the museum, 510 East Arch St., Portland, Ind. Events include a traditional cake cutting ceremony as well as a special program highlighting some of the area’s Marines, past and present. All Marines, past, present and future, their families and the public are invited to join in this celebration.

The official birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps was on Nov. 10, 1775. That was the day when the Second Continental Congress established the Continental Marines.

For more information, call (260) 729-7017 or visit the museum’s Facebook page at Museum of the Soldier.