Greenville held its 4-6 grade spelling bee Tuesday with 41 participants competing in 8 rounds. Sixth-grader Devon Mason (right) and a student in Jen Staugler’s language arts class, came out the winner by correctly spelling the word ‘stirrups.’ The runner-up was fourth-grader Jensen Oswald, a student in Corrie Holm’s language arts class.
