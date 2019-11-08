Santa’s Stocking 5k helps Fish

GREENVILLE – Spread Christmas cheer this holiday season at the inaugural Santa’s Stocking 5K, benefitting the Darke County Fish Choice Pantry. This family-friendly, untimed event invites you to venture through Penguin’s Pass, enjoy the music of Caroler’s Corner, and experience the joy of Candy Cane Lane during this run/walk/stroll held at Greenville City Park on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

“We’re excited to host the Santa’s Stocking 5K,” said Nicole Loy, owner of Fit by Loy. “It’s great to offer the community a fun way to exercise while also supporting a wonderful non-profit that provides emergency food to those in need.”

“We are also thrilled to announce that The Coffee Pot will be sponsoring the finish line,” said Loy. “They will be serving hot chocolate, coffee, and cookies – just as Santa would want it!” All participants will also receive a gift from Santa and an edible medal.

In addition to the run/walk/stroll at the Park, the Santa’s Stocking 5K is offering a virtual run for those who are out of town or would prefer to put in those miles indoors. Participants in the virtual 5K will be mailed an edible finisher’s medal.

Details and registration for this event can be found at https://runsignup.com/Race/OH/Greenville/SantasStocking5K