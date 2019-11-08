Team places at national judging

VERSAILLES – Members of the Versailles FFA had the opportunity to travel to Kansas City, Mo. to the American Royal National General Livestock Judging Contest and represent Versailles FFA and Ohio FFA. Versailles FFA members that competed were Emma Peters, Kobe Epperly, Troy May, and Ian Gehret.

These FFA members, along with an advisor, Mrs. Wuebker, left for their trip on Oct. 23. The team placed seventh in the American Royal National Contest and Ian Gehret placed 10th in swine and the team placed fourth in cattle. As part of the contest, the Versailles FFA members evaluated 10 classes of livestock and prepared and presented six sets of oral reasons.

The Versailles FFA thanks the following individuals and farms for hosting practices and helping them prepare: Ryan Sorensen, Jordan Marx, Powell Creek Club Lambs-Gary Philpot, Jim McDabe, Jason and Barry Shatto of Shatto Show Cattle, and Shooting Star Boar Goats-Doug Hesson Family. On the trip the team practiced at Badger Creek Cattle Company in Kansas and John Boddeninger Show Lambs in Missouri.