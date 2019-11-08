Dickman Supply earns honor

GREENVILLE – IMARK, a member-owned marketing group comprised of over 900 independent electrical distributors, recently named Dickman Supply as their Member of the Year for 2018-2019. As one of Midwest Ohio’s leading suppliers of industrial and electrical products, Dickman Supply prides itself on effective implementation of IMARK marketing, training programs and outstanding support of IMARK preferred suppliers.

“To be able to carry on Dickman supply’s tradition of hard work, and then to be recognized for that as Member of the Year is just an honor,” said Jason Geise, president and co-owner of Dickman Supply. Jason and his two brothers, Chris and Kevin, took over ownership of Dickman Supply in the beginning of 2019. “Being a member of IMARK is so beneficial not only for us, but for our customers as well. It allows us to give our customers great prices on quality products and an impressive selection at each of our four locations; all while giving our customers the attentive, top-quality service of a local business.”

Dickman Supply puts a strong emphasis on being knowledgeable about the products and solutions we provide. “Giving our customers the best possible solution is always our goal,” explained Geise, “and to do that, participating in IMARK’s online training is key. Just being a distributor of industrial and electrical supplies isn’t enough, we strive to reach new heights in what we can accomplish every day. Our high participation in IMARK’s training program is a reflection of that.”

Since 1953, Dickman Supply has grown to become one of Midwest Ohio’s leading suppliers of industrial and electrical supplies. Headquartered in Sidney, OH, Dickman Supply provides complete industrial and electrical solutions through an offering of over 100 brands of products, superior technical support and value added services. Three additional branches in Celina, Greenville, and Marysville, OH allow Dickman to stock a large inventory and quickly service its customer’s needs. The company also offers custom control panels and wire harness assemblies through its sister operation, Electro Controls.