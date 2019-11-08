GREENVILLE – Darke County Farmers Union held its Fall Harvest meeting on Nov. 2, at the OSU Extension meeting room where they honored some of the 4-H Youth they supported during the livestock sales at the 2019 Great Darke County Fair. Pictured above are (seated) Gabrielle Wooten – swine, Faith Wooten – swine, Adi Schmitz – sheep, Emily Schmitz – sheep, and Ethan Fischer – sheep.

