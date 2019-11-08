County suffers ninth fatal crash of 2019

UNION CITY – Darke County suffered its ninth fatal auto crash of the year Friday after an early morning two-vehicle rollover claimed the life of a Union City man. At approximately 6:19 a.m., first responders from the Union City, Ohio Fire and Rescue, Union City Indiana Fire and Rescue, as well as deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the 12400 block of Ohio Indiana State Line Road in reference to a two-vehicle crash with possible entrapment.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a 2009 Gray Chevrolet Malibu driven by 28-year-old Joel Colchado, of Union City, Ohio, was southbound on Ohio Indiana State Line Rd. Colchado’s vehicle traveled left of center entering the northbound lane striking a northbound 2001 Maroon Chrysler Town and Country driven by 32-year-old Maria Osornio, of Union City, Ind. Both vehicles came to rest after traveling off the east side of the roadway; Colchado’s vehicle came to rest on its side in a plowed field.

Ms. Orsonio was taken by squad to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the accident. The passenger in Ms. Orsonio’s vehicle, 19-year-old Luis Orsonio, of Union City, Ind., was examined on the scene and refused treatment and transport to a medical facility.

Colchado was wearing his seat belt but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Darke County Coroners office were called to the scene to aid in the investigation into the crash.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Darke County suffered its ninth fatality of 2019 when this vehicle went left of center and hit a mini-van and then rolling into a field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_fatal-crashw.jpg Darke County suffered its ninth fatality of 2019 when this vehicle went left of center and hit a mini-van and then rolling into a field. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com