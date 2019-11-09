Health education series planned

GREENVILLE – On Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m., Brain Health: Age Proof your Brain Against Alzheimers’ Disease and Dementia will be presented at Oakley Place Assisted Living, 1275 Northview Drive, Greenville.

Brain Health is seen as the second most important factor for overall health. Join Buckeye Home Health Care and Oakley Place Assisted Living in learning proactive steps you can take today for better Brain Health in the years to come.

Guest Speaker, Buckeye Home Health Care’s Vice President of Cognitive Care, Lori Horstman, is certified as a dementia practitioner, Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer, and Montessori dementia care professional. This four part series is valuable for care professionals and the general public, regardless of age.

RSVP’s are preferred. Call or text (937) 475-6057 to reserve your seat.

Along standing member of the community, Oakley Place opened its doors in 1997 and has since been dedicated to providing assisted living services and care designed to give residents a supportive, vibrant environment where they will thrive in mind, body, and spirit. For more information about Oakley Place and/or to schedule a visit, contact Community Relations Manager Sandy Baker at (937) 423-4597 or visit www.enlivant.com/communities/ohio/oakley-place-greenville to learn more or stop by 1275 Northview Drive, Greenville, any time.