FCCLA collects for vets

VERSAILLES – The Versailles FCCLA is doing a drive for the Dayton V.A. Hospital for the holidays from Nov. 4-15. The classes collecting are the fifth through eighth grades. If anyone is interested in dropping items, you may also drop items in the high school office. The class with the highest percentage of items will be presented with a pizza party during lunch. The items are picked up by local veterans from the Vet Club and are taken to Dayton veterans for holidays.

They are collecting the following: Underwear, t-shirts/socks, shower shoes, canned coffee, instant creamer packets, sugar packets, Sweet N’ Low packets, stirrers, big print word search, arts and craft supplies, chess/checkers/dominoes set, boxed drinks and individually wrapped snacks, full size deodorant, full size 3-in-1 body wash/shampoo/conditioner, denture adhesive, denture cleaner, full size shaving cream, razors (multi-pack), full size toothbrush/paste, nail clipper/emery board set, lip balm, full size face/body lotion, and brush/comb.

Travel size items are not accepted this year. Please only send full size items. For more information, call Pat Rhoades, (937) 526-4427 ext 3142 or email pat.rhoades@vtigers.org.