Thanksgiving at First Presbyterian

GREENVILLE – Come share a Thanksgiving dinner with your community family on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. Don’t settle for a TV dinner alone when you can join others in this family meal with all the trimmings. First Presbyterian Church, 114 East Fourth St., Greenville, invites you to share Thanksgiving blessings.

Besides the turkey and dressing, the meal includes mashed potatoes and gravy, seasoned green beans, cranberry salad, rolls, milk, coffee and lemonade, assorted pies and desserts. Along with the good food, enjoy music and good company. Donations will be accepted.

Call (937) 548-3188 to let them know you will be there.