Cakes and noodles for holiday

ARCANUM – The Painter Creek Church of the Brethren is taking orders for homemade noodles, both thin and wide, and angel food cake.

Noodles will sell for $2 for a half pound and the angel food cake is $9. Everything will be made fresh.

If interested, call Carol DeMaio at 423-4819 and/or Edna Fourman at 548-6375. Orders need to be placed by Nov. 13 for Thanksgiving and Dec. 12 for Christmas.

The Painter Creek Church of the Brethren is located at the corner of State Route 571 East and Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road.