Worch window decorating

VERSAILLES – Worch Memorial Public Library is hosting a window decorating contest at the library with the theme “Winter Wonderland.”

Any patron, group, organization or business is welcome to pick one of the many windows at the library and decorate it with the provided supplies. Each window will be numbered, so patrons can vote on their favorite display.

The winners will be announced on Monday, December 9, at the library’s Christmas Throughout the Library celebration. Windows must be decorated between Nov. 18 and 30. All supplies will be provided by the library.

Christmas Throughout the Library is on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. and it allows patrons to come into the library to enjoy the numerous Christmas trees decorated at the library. In addition to the decorated trees, the Friends of the Library host a book sale and provide refreshments for patrons to enjoy. There is also a children’s craft area set up and an adult craft area. And there is always a special visitor at the library on that night to pass out gifts to the girls and boys.

For more information about either of these events, visit www.worch.lib.oh.us or call (937) 526-3114.