Y will host Nerf Nights

GREENVILLE – Get ready for an action-packed evening of fun, as the YMCA of Darke County will be hosting the first local Nerf Nights.

Two events are scheduled for 2019:

Versailles will host the first Nerf Night on Friday, Nov. 15, from 5:45-9 p.m.

In Greenville, Nerf Night will take place Friday, Dec. 6, from 7-9 p.m.

This is a supervised event for children in kindergarten through sixth grade. Parents are not required to stay at the facility during this program.

There will be a course set up with bunkers, barriers, and other structures. Participants will play a variety of games, such as capture the flag, elimination, and more.

Participants should bring their own Nerf guns. Please make sure guns are labeled. Guns must be able to fire standard Nerf darts. No modified, automatic, mega, vortex, electric blasters, or foam melee items.

The Y will provide darts. Please do not bring darts. The Y will also provide safety glasses. Eye protection must be worn at all times. Also, please note, this is a no-contact event.

The fee for this event is $10 for members and $20 for potential members. There is a $2 discount for siblings. Pre-registration for this event is encouraged, as a minimum number of participants is required.

Questions about this event may be directed to the YMCA in Versailles at 526-4488, or in Greenville at 548-3777. Register in person, by phone with payment, or online through www.ymcadarkecounty.org