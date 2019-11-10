BPW hosts Breakfast with Santa

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club is planning its annual Breakfast with Santa. The club invites all to join them for this occasion to be held on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. at the Greenville VFW Hall, 219 N. Ohio St. The menu will consist of scrambled eggs, sausage, donut holes and a beverage and will be cooked and served with the assistance of Dara Buchy and the Greenville High School Supply Chain Management. Santa will be there with Mrs. Claus.

There will be limited reservations, taken on a first come, first served basis. Reservations must be made by Dec. 2. Children must be accompanied by an adult. The cost for this event will be $5 for each person attending. Reservations, along with payment, should be sent to Greenville BPW, c/o Susan Fowble, 130 Willow Dr., Greenville, OH 45331. Reservations must include a list of the first and last name, age, and indicate whether a boy or girl of each child who will be attending, along with the first and last name of each other person attending. If you have questions concerning this event, call (937) 548-1414. There will be presents for each child and lots of fun.

The BPW club will also have available for sale ‘super raffle’ tickets. Winners will be drawn at the Dec. 12 meeting. The raffle is a chance to win one of five prizes: first prize – 14 Karat White Gold Necklace and Earrings with Crystals (Wielands). second prize 39” Smart TV – Element Brand (Performance Mortgage), third prize KitchenAid 5 Speed Blender (KitchenAid), fourth prize $100 of Dining Gift Cards (Deb & Gene Niekamp) and fifth prize Relaxation Massage (Escape Spa LLC). Super Raffle tickets are available at Merle Norman at 309 S. Broadway, Greenville, by contacting Debbie Niekamp at (419) 305-2178 or any BPW member. The winner does not need to be present to win. Tickets are $2 each or six for $10. All proceeds from our fundraisers are used to award scholarships to the young women of Darke County.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education, and information.