MSG recognizes parade sponsors

GREENVILLE – With much gratitude, Main Street Greenville recognizes the Platinum Sponsors of the 16th annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade: Edison State Community College, Greenville Federal, Jordan Agency, Wintrow Signs & Designs, and Wayne HealthCare. The 2019 Horse Parade will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

“The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade would not be possible without the support of our Platinum Sponsors,” said Crysta Hutchinson Bloomingdale, executive director of Main Street Greenville. “Their participation in this small-town tradition demonstrates their commitment to the community and making Greenville a great place to live. We are very fortunate to have such generous businesses who not only provide excellent service, but invest in events and activities that unite us.”

Now in its fifth decade of service, Edison State Community College is committed to providing higher education and advanced training opportunities for the people of the greater Miami Valley. Visit them online at www.edisonohio.edu.

“Greenville Federal, the oldest bank headquartered in Darke County, is happy to partner with Main Street Greenville in its efforts to help our community thrive and create a quality of life important to all of us,” said Jeff Kniese, President and CEO of Greenville Federal.

Jordan Agency is the newest Platinum Sponsor of the Horse Parade, but their team of insurance professionals has years of collective industry experience writing both personal and commercial insurance policies designed to fit your needs. You can reach them at www.jordanagencygreenville.com or 937-548-1606.

“Our commitment to provide quality care and promote wellness close to home is at the forefront of everything we do for the community,” said Terri Flood, Wayne HealthCare Director of Business Development & Marketing. “We are proud to continue our Platinum Sponsorship and support a great event for all to enjoy.”

Wintrow Signs & Designs has been providing advertising support to the community for over 20 years, offering services such as commercial signs, banners, logo design, decals & window lettering, vehicle wraps, and, new in 2018, screen printing services. Contact them at (937) 548-0652 and follow them on Facebook.

Main Street Greenville also thanks the many other local businesses who help to sponsor this annual event, a full list of sponsors can be found at mainstreetgreenville.org/hometown-holiday-horse-parade.

The 2019 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade will feature entertainment leading up to the grand parade, which will begin at 7 p.m. This annual tradition includes 80+ entirely horse drawn entries, all of which are lit up and festively decorated for the arrival of the holiday season. Pre-parade entertainment begins at 5 p.m. and includes live music, shopping and dining opportunities, and free pony-drawn cart rides at Annie Oakley Park.

Applications to participate in the parade are still being accepted, entries may be submitted up to the deadline on Friday, Nov. 15. Visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or follow them on social media for more information about the organization and the upcoming 16th annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. If you have any questions, contact them at (937) 548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.