Rider dies in Peace Pipe Enduro crash

GREENVILLE – The Treaty City Motorcycle Club’s 74th annual Peace Pipe Enduro, a nearly 70-mile cross country race, was marred by the injury of one of the riders late Sunday morning. At approximately 11:30 a.m., emergency personnel from the Liberty Township Fire Department and Union City Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and CareFlight to the report of a motorcycle accident in a wooded lot near the area of 1820 Wildcat Road, between Fisher-Dangler and Palestine-Union City Roads.

Initial reports of the incident indicated the rider was unconscious and possibly not breathing. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a 2017 Red Beta motorcycle that was ridden by Steven L. Vollmar (48), of West Unity, Ohio struck a tree while competing. The accident took place in the area of Kruat Creek deep in the wooded lot making it extremely difficult for first responders to gain access to the scene. The injured rider was able to be reached by firefighters and paramedics only by the use of four-wheel drive vehicles and ATVs. Other riders came to Mr. Vollmar’s aid, in what is believed to be, a short period of time after the accident.

The unidentified male rider was treated on the scene by Union City Rescue prior to being flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. Deputies learned that Mr. Vollmar succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident shortly upon arriving at Miami Valley Hospital.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com