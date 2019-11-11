Local residents earn WGU degrees

SALT LAKE CITY – The following local residents have earned their degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its 71st (Cincinnati, Ohio); 72nd (Anaheim, California); 73rd (Salt Lake City, UT); and 74th (Seattle, Washington) commencement ceremonies in the spring and summer of this year to celebrate the recent graduation of more than 10,000 students from across the country.

Jonathan Bradfield, of Arcanum, has earned his Master of Business Administration degree

Alexis Hartzell, of Arcanum, has earned her Master of Education, Learning and Technology degree

WGU has recognized 5,750 undergraduate and 4,488 graduate degree recipients, who have completed their degrees since June 24, 2019. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 7 months. The average age for those who graduated is 38 years old.