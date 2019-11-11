Greenville barn damaged in two-alarm fire

GREENVILLE – A two-alarm fire left a barn heavily damaged on the outskirts of Greenville Sunday evening. At approximately 8:26 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue, Greenville City Fire, and multiple mutual aid departments responded along with Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 200 block of Eidson Road in reference to a reported shed fire spreading into a larger barn.

According to the Greenville Township Fire Department, the fire is believed to have originated in the rear of a barn located behind 293 Eidson Road and spread to the main barn causing heavy damage to the rear of the structure. Along with the barn, a vehicle and boat stored inside were also heavily damaged in the blaze. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will remain under investigation by the Greenville Township Fire Department.

Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire on Edison Road. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_two-arlarm-fire-w.jpg Fire crews battled a two-alarm fire on Edison Road. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com