Multiple departments assist in silo fire

YORK TOWNSHIP – Multiple departments worked well into the morning hours after a Sunday evening silo fire continued burning throughout the night. At approximately 7:08 p.m., emergency personnel from the Ansonia Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded along with multiple mutual aid departments from across the county to the 10500 block of U.S. Route 127 in regards to a silo fire with heavy smoke showing.

According to Ansonia Fire Chief, Paul McCleskey, a 9,000 bushel grain silo containing nearly 3,500 bushels of corn was offloaded into just over two semi-truck loads throughout the evening. Firefighters then utilized a grain vac to vacuum out a large portion of the corn while combating flare-ups and shoveling the remaining amounts by hand.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will remain under investigation by the Ansonia Fire Department.

Fire crews from multiple fire departments worked throughout the night to contain a silo fire.