Fatality in early morning crash

VERSAILLES – Darke County Deputies are investigating a Monday morning serious injury crash that resulted in a fatality. At approximately 7:24 a.m., emergency personnel from the Versailles Fire Department, Versailles Rescue and Gettysburg Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the 9700 block of State Route 121 in reference to a serious injury crash with entrapment. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a silver Chrysler Town and Country was traveling southbound on State Route 121 when it was involved in a head-on collision with a northbound gray Pontiac Montana. Both vehicles involved in the crash sustained heavy front end damage as a result of the impact.

Mrs. Fugett was transported to Wayne Hospital by Versailles Rescue. Deputies learned that Mrs. Fugett succumbed to her injuries sustained in the accident shortly upon arriving at Wayne Hospital. Mr. Meyer was transported to Wayne Hospital by Gettysburg Rescue, where he was treated and released.

A Mobile Intensive Care Unit was requested to meet the patient at Wayne to further transport her to Miami Valley Hospital due to the inability of medical helicopters being able to fly as the result of the inclement weather conditions.

The Darke County Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to the scene to aid in the investigation of the crash. State Route 121 remained closed in both directions while deputies conducted their investigation and the wreckage was removed from the scene.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Kimberly Fugett lost her life in a crash on State Route 121 near Versailles on Monday morning. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_fatal-on-121-w.jpg Kimberly Fugett lost her life in a crash on State Route 121 near Versailles on Monday morning. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com