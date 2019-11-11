Fifth-graders share ‘ancient’ knowledge

BRADFORD – Fifth-graders in Brian Schwieterman’s class at Bradford Elementary recently studied ancient civilizations, creating their very own museum pieces.

After studying individually or in a group, students displayed dioramas depicting scenes from Mayan, Aztec and Mississippian cultures.

Part of the assignment, Schwieterman said, was for students to give a brief presentation about their creation.

On a recent Friday afternoon, the fifth-graders shared what they had learned with another class of students and a handful of parents.

Vivian Harleman worked on her project about the Mississippian culture – Native American mound-builders who resided in the Midwest, eastern and southeastern United States.

“They were farmers,” Harleman said.

Some of the students chose activities they learned were practiced by their civilization – including some types of ball games.

Students worked on their projects solely during class time, Schweiterman said, garnering information from packets he prepared for the civilization unit, as well as researching online.

Students also met in what Schwiederman calls “business meetings” to decide what their projects would consist of and to work on problem-solving skills.

Once their displays were ready to go, the students prepared a five-minute presentation to share their new-found knowledge.

“This allows the students to practice presentation skills and get them out of their comfort zone,” Schwieterman said.

The ancient civilization museum project is completed as one of the fifth-graders’ Social Studies assignments.

Vivian Harleman displays her Mississippian culture project during a recent fifth-grade ancient civilization museum project at Bradford elementary. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_Bradford-1.jpg Vivian Harleman displays her Mississippian culture project during a recent fifth-grade ancient civilization museum project at Bradford elementary. Susan Hartley | DarkeCountyMedia.com Left, Alivia Smith and Jaylynn Wilburn participated in the ancient civilizations museum project presented by Bradford fifth-graders. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_Cropped-Bradford-2.jpg Left, Alivia Smith and Jaylynn Wilburn participated in the ancient civilizations museum project presented by Bradford fifth-graders. Susan Hartley | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at shartley@aimmediamidwest.com. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com

