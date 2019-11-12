Introducing licensing reform

COLUMBUS – Representative Powell (R-Arcanum) recently filed House Bill 399 – Cosmetology Licensing Reform Legislation.

Rep. Powell says, “I am on a mission to make Ohio the most business-friendly state in the nation, and one of the biggest steps we can take in that direction is to stop over regulating individuals in our state.”

“As a state, it is time we move forward from the past policies of overregulation, and move forward to make Ohio a more attractive place for individuals to live, work, play, and raise families in our communities,” continues Powell.

H.B. 399 will lower the state mandated licensure hour requirements from 1,500 to 1,000 for cosmetologists, from 1,200 to 800 for hair designers, and from 1,800 to 1,000 for barbers. It will authorize distance learning for cosmetology school students, and allow on-demand scheduling and working outside a salon to increase flexibility and training experience for students.

As always, if you have any questions about this or any other state government concern, please reach out to our office at (614) 466-8114 or Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.