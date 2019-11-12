GREENVILLE – Fish recently received a generous monetary donation from the Darke County Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans. The donation was delivered by Adjutant Treasurer Donald Dietrich who is shown with Kristy Cutarelli, director of Fish Choice Pantry.

