UC Christmas baskets

UNION CITY – Applications are currently being accepted for Christmas baskets at the Community Help Center. Applications will be taken through Nov. 27.

To apply, applicants must bring proof of income – food stamps, child support, SSI, disability, unemployment, or pension – and proof of housing. You must be a resident of Randolph Eastern School District in Union City, Ind. or Mississinawa Valley School District in Union City, Ohio. Only low income eligibility will be accepted.

Applications will be taken at the Community Help Center on Monday through Thursday, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:45 p.m.

Organizers encourage persons needing help to sign up in their own community.