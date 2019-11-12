Quarter Auction to benefit veterans approaching

GREENVILLE – The public is being invited to a Quarter Auction in observance of November being “Veterans and Military Families Month.”

The Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC), in conjunction with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary to Post 7262 (VFWA) and the Lighthouse Christian Center’s Circle of Friends (LCCCF) will be hosting the auction on Friday, Nov. 15, to raise funds to be donated to the 2020 Veterans of Darke County Washington, D.C. Trip.

The auction is open to the public and will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the VFW Post Hall, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville. Many vendors from Darke County will be auction items and featuring their products. A cash bar will be open and snacks will be sold.

“Serving the veterans is something that I am happy to be a part of. I loved growing up and watching my grandmother and my mom baking and making Christmas candies. I researched several recipes and am looking forward to showcasing them at the Quarter Auction.” said Jackie Jones of Sweets to Eat, “I make Buckeyes, chocolate-covered Twinkies, many types of fudge, chocolate dipped pretzels and Oreos, candid pecans, chocolate covered Paydays, pumpkin cookies, breads and other goodies, I have a group page on Facebook called Sweet to Eat.”

“When Chairman Delores explained this event was to benefit Darke County Veterans, I said yes. My Lorelei and Naomi jewelry will be on display and available for sale,” said Kat McNew, “Over the past four years, my line has transformed. Currently, it exudes boho vibes focusing on free-spirited offerings for an eclectic mix of beaded bracelets, fringe and silver earrings, pom and tassel necklaces, and beaded tassel necklaces. It is all designed to stand out. My Facebook group page is called Lorelei & Naomi.”

Along with Kat McNew’s “Lorelei and Naomi” and Jackie Jones’ “Sweet to Eat,” other vendors who have donated auction items and will be showcasing their products and services are: Bonnie Amspaugh’s “Thirty One” and Sandy Dunn’s “S.T.U.F.F.”

Additional auction items have been donated by: Bonnie’s Floral DeSigns & Specialty Cakes, Tangles Hair Salon, About 2 Snap Jewelry, Homemade Soap and Lotion Bars, Lighthouse Christian Center and the Kay Seiler Estate.

Businesses that might be interested in being featured for the evening, or for any questions, may contact Delores Ely at 937-548-0309.

The Lighthouse Christian Center’s Circle of Friends will be providing set up and tear down for the evening’s event.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations. The DCRWC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural organization providing the structure and support for political activists to learn, engage, and flourish. The Club is chartered by the National Federation of Republican Women and is a member of the Ohio Federation of Republican Women. For more information, visit: http://www.darkegop.org/womens-club.html or email President Betty Hill at: DCRWPresident@darkegop.org