Singles Dance is Nov. 23

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Singles Group will host a Singles Dance with Blue Leaf’s Band on Saturday, Nov. 23, 8-11 p.m., at VFW Post 7262, 219 N. Ohio St., Greenville, in the ballroom.

This popular young band from Tipp City will play your favorites from the 60s, 70s and 80s. They play a wide variety of music for your dancing and listening pleasure.

This event is open to singles 21 and older. There is no membership required. Admission is $7.

Bring finger food or snack to share on food table. The VFW has a cash bar and carry-in drinks are not allowed.

For more information, call or text Phyllis at (937) 901-3969.

Like them on Facebook – Darke County Singles Group.