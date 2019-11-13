Blue Star Mothers pack boxes

EATON – It is that time of the year, the Blue Star Mothers of America Oh11, Echo01, Preble, Darke and Butler Counties in Ohio and Wayne and Randolph Counties in Ind. will hold its 13th annual Christmas packing party on Nov 16 at 10 a.m. at Eaton First Church of God, 601 East Lexington Road, Eaton. The Blue Star Mothers of America is a 501c-3 non profit designated by the IRS.

The Blue Star Mothers of America is a national group of Mothers with chapters in almost all 50 states. Their children range from just starting out in basic to being deployed for the first time or fifth time to becoming a veteran. They provide support in any way they can being there for a mom who is going through a hard time to care packages sent to troops deployed. They also make bags full of personal items for homeless veterans plus many other things each year. As a whole the Blue Star Mothers sends out tens of thousands of care packages yearly. The chapter is very small, but they manage to send out at least 200 packages every Christmas and several hundred throughout the year at Easter, and in summer. These care packages have everything you can think of from personal items, to individual snack items, little games and books, home-made Christmas cards from local school children, to blank Christmas cards that they can send home to family and friends.

This year they are in desperate need of donations. They are in need of everything from personal items like deodorant, Chapstick, razors travel size powder, baby wipes, eye drops, foot powder, to individual snack items with pull top tabs, like pasta meal, individual crackers, trail mix, gum, candy, protein bars, granola bars, peanut butter to go, to individual Kool Aid packets, Gatorade, instant coffee packets, oatmeal and cream of wheat and anything else you could think of, except chocolate – it tends to melt. They would be happy to take any Halloween candy off your hands. They are also in need of Christmas stockings, green or black socks and knit hats in black. They also accept monetary donations, which can be mailed to Blue Star Mothers of America, P.O. Box 272, Eaton, Ohio 45320. If you have any questions, call Chapter President Linda Samuels (740) 462-2389. If you are a military mom and want to join a wonderful organization with other moms who know what you are going through and would love to have you.

All items can be dropped off at L&M Products on Barron Street next to McDonalds until Nov. 14 during regular business hours please mark them Blue Star Mothers. They can also be dropped off Nov. 15 between 6-8 p.m. at the church or Saturday, Nov. 16 also at the church between 9-11 a.m. If you would like to volunteer, stop by either Friday night or Saturday to help.