North Pole Express in Bradford

BRADFORD – The North Pole will be coming to Bradford again this year. On Dec. 14 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., children from the area get to visit the Bradford Railroad Museum, visit with Santa, be greeted by costumed characters from the railroad, make a special take home item and more.

“Last year was such a great success,” said Peggy Emerson, event coordinator. “We knew we wanted to offer the event again. Every child receives a golden ticket in the mail from the museum. I love it when they bring them in the door to be punched and start their magical journey. From hot chocolate and custom designed sugar cookies to a personal visit with Santa and lots of photo opportunities, kids are the star of the event.”

Tickets are $10 for each child and $5 for adults. They can be purchased at www.bradfordrrmuseum.org until the event is sold out.