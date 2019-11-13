Project FeederWatch at DCP

GREENVILLE – Calling all birders. Join Darke County Park District, and participate in Project FeederWatch, every Tuesday and Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. This is a unique citizen science program organized by Cornell University which studies winter bird populations.

Observations from Darke County may be used in scientific journals and shared with ornithologists and bird lovers nationwide. No matter your birding level, beginner or expert, they need your help. Bird watchers will gather inside the nature center at Shawnee Prairie Preserve, 4267 St. Rt. 502 West, Greenville, and count the birds that visit the bird-feeding station. Drop in anytime on Tuesday or Wednesday during the above times to help with the project. There will be warm drinks available for those enjoying nature from the comfort of an armchair on a cold winter’s day.

For more information on Project FeederWatch or if you have questions about any of the many other programs offered by the Darke County Park District, call the Nature Center at (937) 548-0165.