Icy roads to blame for rollover

BRADFORD – Icy roads and freezing temperatures Tuesday evening made road conditions dangerous for travel, which is what deputies believe may be to blame for a single-vehicle rollover crash. At approximately 5:51 p.m., emergency personnel from the Bradford Fire Department and Bradford Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the area of 9565 New Harrison-Bradford Road in regards to a single-vehicle rollover accident with unknown injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a red Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound on New Harrison-Bradford Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway. The pickup truck traveled off the left side of the road causing it to roll before coming to rest on its top in a field.

The teenage male driver of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle under his own power prior to the arrival of emergency crews. The driver, who was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, was treated and released on the scene by Bradford Rescue refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Icy roads are believed to be the cause of the a rollover crash on Tuesday evening. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_icy-rolloverw.jpg Icy roads are believed to be the cause of the a rollover crash on Tuesday evening. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com