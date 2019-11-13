Henry wins Pick 6 contest

GREENVILLE – DarkeCountyMedia.com – home of The Early Bird and Daily Advocate, is pleased to announce David Henry is the grand prize winner of this year’s Pick 6 Pigskin Challenge. Henry’s name was drawn after being named one of the contest’s weekly winners. He correctly picked the varsity football games in Week 2 of the contest.

Weekly winners earned certificates for free food from Hot Head Burritos and Domino’s Pizza. This year’s weekly winners were: Week 1 – Jon B. Jobes; Week 2 – David Henry; Week 3 – Brad Flora; Week 4 – Jeff S. Byrum; Week 5 – Doug Lowder; Week 6 – Kelly Anderson; Week 7 – Dennis Eley; Week 8 – Mike Morris; Week 9 and 10 – Kenton Moore.

Those names were put in a hat and the grand prize winner was drawn by Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser.

The grand prize included a beverage cooler from Hansbarger Home Solutions and additional certificates from Hot Head Burritos and Domino’s Pizza.

This year was a record year for weekly entries. DarkeCountyMedia.com thanks everyone who played.

Shown are Kendall Hemer, Hansbarger Home Solutions; David Henry, winner; and Atheena Parks, Domino’s Pizza. Shelby Powell of Hot Head Burritos was unable to attend. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/11/web1_Pick-6-2-w.jpg Shown are Kendall Hemer, Hansbarger Home Solutions; David Henry, winner; and Atheena Parks, Domino’s Pizza. Shelby Powell of Hot Head Burritos was unable to attend. Annette Sanders | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

