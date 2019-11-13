Henry wins Pick 6 contest

GREENVILLE – DarkeCountyMedia.com – home of The Early Bird and Daily Advocate, is pleased to announce David Henry is the grand prize winner of this year’s Pick 6 Pigskin Challenge. Henry’s name was drawn after being named one of the contest’s weekly winners. He correctly picked the varsity football games in Week 2 of the contest.
Weekly winners earned certificates for free food from Hot Head Burritos and Domino’s Pizza. This year’s weekly winners were: Week 1 – Jon B. Jobes; Week 2 – David Henry; Week 3 – Brad Flora; Week 4 – Jeff S. Byrum; Week 5 – Doug Lowder; Week 6 – Kelly Anderson; Week 7 – Dennis Eley; Week 8 – Mike Morris; Week 9 and 10 – Kenton Moore.
Those names were put in a hat and the grand prize winner was drawn by Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser.
The grand prize included a beverage cooler from Hansbarger Home Solutions and additional certificates from Hot Head Burritos and Domino’s Pizza.
This year was a record year for weekly entries. DarkeCountyMedia.com thanks everyone who played.
Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.