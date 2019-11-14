Celebrating 200 years in Versailles

VERSAILLES – Versailles residents are known to enjoy a night out. From Poultry Days to Farefest, they like to laugh, catch up with neighbors and welcome visitors. The last celebration for the Versailles Bicentennial will be held Nov. 16. Enjoy the evening, the entertainment and their beautiful downtown. Six businesses will offer entertainment and the first 100 who visit all six are eligible for a prize.

Pick up your “Passport” for the evening at any of the six locations or throughout town. Visit each location and pick up a unique Bicentennial token. After collecting all six tokens, visit the downtown village building between 9-10 p.m. to draw for a cash prize.

Versailles Eagles Aerie 2347. “TommyJohn” will perform as part of the Versailles Downtown Celebration from 6-10 p.m. and the Eagles will welcome anyone over 21 even if they aren’t an Eagles member. TommyJohn is made up of John Subler from Versailles and Tommy Hoying. They will entertain us with rock, ballads, blues/jazz, country and memorable music from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

McBo’s Lanes. Danny Schneible is a guitarist, singer/songwriter, originally from the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, now living in Houston, Ohio has been playing music professionally for the past 15 years. He performs at local establishments, festivals and private events, as well as in his hometown in Virginia. Danny’s folk/rock music influence sounds its way through his covers of well-known artists, such as James Taylor, Jim Croce, Jason Mraz and John Denver, just to name a few. Danny will perform 7-9 p.m. and McBo’s will have the Moonlights on and the bumpers up on several lanes for visitors to roll a ball to win a free pizza. No need to change shoes. For anyone interested McBo’s will also have a 1 frame “bank it once” tourney.

Sideliners Sports Bar. Noah Back will perform from 7-11 p.m. Back is an aspiring musician, singer and performer from West Alexandria. He has a passion for music and loves to bring joy to those around him through his music. Noah plays classic country to pop, harder rock and classics from the 40’s and 50’s. Noah will also take requests for your favorite tunes.

Creekside Drive N Go. Versailles native Buff Francis will perform from 10 p.m. to midnight as part of the Bicentennial Downtown Celebration. Expect a wide range of music from Imagine Dragons to Simon & Garfunkel. With strong vocals Buff can change a soft ballad into a powerful tune.

VFW – “The Bunker”. The VFW will offer a variety of entertainment over the evening. If you haven’t been to the Bunker now is your opportunity to visit.

Endless Pint Brewery. Jason Rhoades will perform from 8-11 p.m. and a Versailles Bicentennial Beer will be released that evening. Jason has been playing music in the area for 20 years, with bands such as Who’s Randy, See Alice Jones and most recently with Clark Manson. Endless Pint will also welcome visitors with a special Bicentennial Brew in honor of the occasion. Sample the “1819 Stout” which is a Pumpkin Spice flavored milk stout or any of the variety of Versailles crafted beverages including the “Tony’s Tasty Triple” which was the winner of the Poultry Days “Poultry and Pints” competition.

Join them for a night of community, enjoying downtown Versailles. The Bicentennial Committee can be reached at VB1819@gmail.com or contact any committee member: Kim Custenborder, Alex Luthman, Todd Dammeyer, Aaron Moran, HB Hole, Deb Pohl, or Eric Stachler.