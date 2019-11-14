SNB is an Impresario sponsor

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Arts recognizes Second National Bank as an Impresario sponsor of the 2019-2020 Kaleidoscope season, including the presentation of award-winning musical duo Thompson Square. Second National Bank also supports DCCA’s Irish Wave FUNdraiser and Family Theatre Series, which benefit Darke County youth and their families.

“Second National Bank’s sponsorship provides a variety of opportunities for all members of the community to learn and grow through participating in the arts,” stated Andrea Jordan, DCCA executive director. “DCCA appreciates SNB’s commitment to the community through supporting events that help make Darke County a great place to live.”

DCCA’s Family Theatre Series was inaugurated in 1997, presenting three shows each season, the goal of the series is to inspire the imaginations of the young and young at heart, and encourage the expression of creativity. Darke County Center for the Arts will open its 2019-2020 Family Theatre Series season with Virginia Repertory Children’s Theatre’s adaptation of The Velveteen Rabbit on Nov. 17 at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville. Based upon the beloved story by Margery Williams illustrating the power and magic of unconditional love, the fanciful musical production takes the stage at 2 p.m. Running time for all Family Theatre Series shows is about one hour; other Family Theatre Series presentations are Lightwire Theatre’s electro-luminescent Dino-Light on Sunday, January 19, and Llama Llama Live! from Bay Area Children’s Theatre on Sunday, March 22. General admission tickets for each of the Family Theatre presentations cost $5.

DCCA’s Irish Wave FUNdraiser celebrates the rich traditions of the Emerald Isle, escape to an evening of unique Irish fare, music and craft beers for the tasting, at the Montage, Friday, March 13th.

Tickets are on sale for all upcoming DCCA events. To purchase tickets and for more information on DCCA and the 2019-2020 Kaleidoscope season visit their website at DarkeCountyArts.org or contact the DCCA office at 937-547-0908.