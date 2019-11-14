ESSC and Honda team up for internship

PIQUA – Edison State Community College invites current students, high school juniors, seniors, and their parents to learn more about the direct pathway developed to lead students into a manufacturing career at Honda. An information session will be held Thursday, December 5, from 5–6:30 p.m. in the Emerson Center, Room 504-505 at the Piqua Campus.

Equipment Service Technicians are currently in demand at Honda and require technical and analytical skills to identify and solve problems quickly. The Edison State to Honda Manufacturing Pathway program will help prepare students with the skills needed to take on these in-demand roles.

The program is available to students who opt to pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electronics Engineering Technology with a concentration in Electro-Mechanical or Automation and Robotics at Edison State.

Participating students will be able to earn a two-year degree in engineering while working part-time at Honda. Program participants will earn at least than $16 per hour, and those who go on to secure full-time employment will start at more than $53,000 per year.

In addition to the Honda Student Internship Program, Honda also offers a “Honda Excellence in Manufacturing Scholarship” worth $2,500. The scholarship was established to benefit students who are pursuing a career in advanced manufacturing. For more information about the scholarship, visit www.edisonohio.edu/scholarshipapps and view “scholarships/grants requiring separate applications”.

This will be the fourth year this opportunity has been available to students. Pizza and pop will be provided by Honda to all attendees. RSVP for this free information session to Veronica French at (937) 778-7865 or vfrench@edisonohio.edu.