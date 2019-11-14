Civic Theater holding auditions

GREENVILLE – Darke County Civic Theater (DCCT) will be holding auditions for its 2020 Spring Family Production of “Dorothy in Wonderland” on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2-6 p.m. Auditions will take place at DCCT’s new location, “Final Bow Performing Arts Center” (located at 116 East Third St., Greenville.

DCCT is seeking all actors and actresses who are above reading age and ready to perform. Auditions will be cold readings from the script and no prior preparation is needed. All ages are welcome to audition for this show, as the cast ranges in age from children to adults – the whole family is welcome. Those auditioning will not need to stay for the entire audition time and can leave as soon as their audition is over.

Rehearsals will take place on Sunday afternoons and occasional Friday evenings. Detailed calendars will be provided after the cast has been selected and will be available for review at auditions.

The worlds of Oz and Wonderland collide in this fantastically fun romp, cleverly and carefully adapted from the works of L. Frank Baum and Lewis Carroll. Dorothy Gale has made her way to the end of the Yellow Brick Road, and the wonderful Wizard of Oz is just about to help her get back home to Kansas. But before she can hop into the wizard’s balloon, another whirlwind appears over the Emerald City, sweeping Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion away to Wonderland. Equipped with their new assets — brains, heart and courage — Dorothy’s friends try to help her find her way home, meeting many other interesting characters along the way, including Alice, the White Rabbit, Mad Hatter, March Hare, the Cheshire Cat and many more. They also must face a dangerous new foe — the Queen of Hearts. Dorothy and Alice team up to defeat the queen at croquet, but will that be enough to return Wonderland to normal? And how will they ever get back home to Kansas and to London?”

Produced by special arrangement with Pioneer Drama Service, Inc., Englewood, Colorado – For additional information or for more questions, contact DCCT president and director, Chris Chapa, at darkecountycivictheater@gmail.com.