Happily Ever Co. moves

GREENVILE — Happily Ever Co., which started in October 2018 as an online women’s clothing boutique, has moved from Wagner Avenue to 303 S. Broadway in Greenville.

Thus, the Darke County Chamber of Commerce presented a relocation grand opening and ribbon-cutting celebration on Tuesday.

Happily Ever Co. was started in October 2018 by Sarah Schinke Hall.

After an overwhelmingly positive response, Happily Ever Co. opened a brick and mortar store in Greenville in January 2019. The business outgrew its former location then relocated.

“We are a trendy, affordable and all inclusive women’s boutique that carries sizes small through 3X,” said Hall. “We carry a variety of styles to help you find your happily ever outfit. We also carry items made by local businesses, such as candles, glass jewelry and hand-painted items.”

With the move, business still offers store- and online-retail.

“I was working at BASF and quit in September and decided to this full-time,” said Hall, recently married to husband Jeremy, whom she said is supportive. “He pushed me to start the store. I had thought about doing it for awhile.”

Darke County Chamber of Commerce President Sharon Deschambeau and other affiliates assisted with the grand relocation open house and ribbon-cutting at Happily Ever Co., located at 303 S. Broadway. Owner Sarah Schinke Hall holds the scissors. Also in attendance were the Hall's family members and friends.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749.

