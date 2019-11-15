Fun Bunch helps shelter dogs

GREENVILLE – For the Fun Bunch’s community service in 2019 they gave out doggie bags to the dogs in need at their local animal shelter. On Nov. 4, some of the members purchased supplies for these dogs. On Nov. 10, the whole group got together to create the bags. The bags each had treats, food, toys and more. The others delivered the bags to The Darke County Animal Shelter.

The kids were able to meet the dogs and see who they were helping. This made them all happy because they knew that they were helping these dogs live the best lives they can.

If you would like more information about the Fun Bunch 4-H Club, contact Anita at (937) 670-2766 or funbunch.memories@gmail.com.