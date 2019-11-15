MVCTC honors area veterans

ENGLEWOOD – On Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) welcomed area veterans in for free haircuts, manicures, and pedicures performed by cosmetology students. In total, 29 veterans received their thanks and services in honor of their service.

The veterans were also greeted with homemade desserts and coffee by culinary arts students. MVCTC extends a special thank you to their instructors in both career programs for their willingness to participate in this special tribute to veterans. Thank you to all of our veterans who have served.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.