ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) annual Sophomore Open House is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4:30-7 p.m. The school will be open for sophomores and their parents to tour all three buildings, meet instructors, and learn more about the 40 career technical programs that MVCTC offers for high school juniors and seniors. A complimentary spaghetti dinner will be served in the Student Activity Center.

Dec. 3-5, are the scheduled Sophomore Career Days at MVCTC. Sophomores from the MVCTC 27 partner school districts have the chance to visit MVCTC for a day and experience two career technical programs. The goal is to help students decide which career technical program they may want to pursue for their junior and senior years in high school.

MVCTC is located in Englewood and serves 27 area high schools in five southwestern Ohio counties (Montgomery, Warren, Preble, Darke, and Miami). The career technical programs at MVCTC are designed to teach students skills relevant to their career goals, while maintaining challenging academic classes and building relationships with classmates, instructors, and business leaders to help them be successful. The opportunities available at MVCTC prepare students for the workforce and college and allow them to graduate with thousands of dollars toward their college education.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.