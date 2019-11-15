Forum on children services

COLUMBUS— State Representative Susan Manchester (R-Waynesfield) announced that Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has formed the Children Services Transformation Advisory Council, which will review Ohio’s foster care system and develop recommendations for improving the experience of children and families.

In order to better understand local challenges, there will be a regional listening forum held in Auglaize County as well as additional forums across the state. This is an opportunity for our community members to share their stories and experiences with the system.

Western Region Foster Care Forum – Nov. 18, 6-8 p.m., Auglaize County Educational Service Center, 1045 Dearbaugh Ave #2, Wapakoneta

Written testimony and RSVPs may be submitted at https://governor.ohio.gov/fostercareforums. For more information, contact Rep. Manchester’s office at (614) 466-6344 or Rep84@ohiohouse.gov.