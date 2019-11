VERSAILLES – Versailles K of C breakfast with Santa to benefit Versailles Council of Churches food pantry will be held Sunday, Dec. 1 at the K of C hall, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The menu includes sausage, ham, pancakes, French toast, eggs, and biscuits & gravy. Free will donations will be accepted.

The benefit is in conjunction with the Versailles Lions Club.