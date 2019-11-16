Library’s reading initiative

GREENVILLE – “One Book Many Communities” is a reading initiative for northern Miami Valley residents. Each year participating libraries ask patrons to vote for one book that everyone will read and share. This program unites readers from eight public library systems and one academic library as they experience the same book through a variety of entertaining discussions and programs.

Over the summer representatives from over 22 libraries across eight counties, including staff from the Greenville Public Library, met to whittle down a substantial list of books to four titles that they asked patrons to vote on. The four finalist titles were selected for their timeliness of topics or overall themes which the group felt would resonate with local communities. The finalists were:

* The Line Becomes a River: Dispatches from the Border by Francisco Cantú

* The Poisoned City: Flint’s Water and the American Urban Tragedy by Anna Clark

* Circe by Madeline Miller

* The Widows by Jess Montgomery.

Voting took place during the month of September and the winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Champaign County Library. State Representative Nino Vitale will do the honor of revealing which book and author was chosen. Following the presentation there will be a reception with refreshments. The Champaign Ukulele Group will play thematic music appropriate to the winning title. The public is invited to attend.

Stay tuned to the Greenville Public Library’s website and Facebook page for information on upcoming programs and special “One Book Many Communities” events to be held at different locations in March and April. A grand finale event with the winning author will wrap up the program in mid-April.