GREENVILLE – It’s the most wonderful time of the year. The 2019 Hometown Holiday Horse Parade returns on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. in downtown Greenville. This annual tradition in Darke County has kicked off the holiday season in the downtown district for the past 15 years.

The 2019 Grand Marshal will be Betty Birt, former Main Street Greenville Board secretary.

The lighted event boosts 80+ entries and brings an estimated 8,000+ spectators into the downtown area. The parade will travel down South Broadway, travel around the circle, and return back up South Broadway.

Main Street Greenville would like to remind spectators to stay off of the street during the parade and do not try to cross S. Broadway once the parade has begun. In addition, please do not dangle your legs over the edge of the curb. “We want a safe environment for everyone. For those who are watching the parade and for those who bring their horses to participate,” said Steve Strick, Chief of Police for the City of Greenville.

Parade organizers also request that no drones or laser pointers of any kind be used during the parade, due to the risk of horses becoming spooked.

In addition, parade entries will be spaced out further this year for the safety of both spectators and participants. This will extend the length of the parade and allow spectators more time to enjoy each festively decorated entry.

Main Street Greenville, the non-profit organization that has been coordinating the event since 2004, and the Hometown Holiday Horse Parade Committee utilizes many volunteers within the community to make the event happen, as well as provide multiple entertainment options leading up to the parade. “This event helps to highlight our beautiful downtown to those who live here and those who visit. It is a great way to start your family’s holiday celebrations,” said Diana Stebbins, 2019 Parade Chairperson.

Pre-parade festivities begin at 5 p.m. and include live music performances, snack and drink vendors, free pony-drawn cart rides at Annie Oakley Park, roaming Christmas Caroling by the Greenville City School choirs, and, new this year, a petting zoo featuring viral sensation Annie the Highway Cow. A full list of entertainment options and events happening prior to the Horse Parade can be found on Main Street Greenville’s website, mainstreetgreenville.org/hometown-holiday-horse-parade.

Main Street Greenville thanks the families who bring their horses to this parade event.

“It is a lot of work for them. They arrive at the staging area as early as 3 p.m. to prepare for the event. The parade simply would not be possible without their commitment and we are grateful for their contribution to make this a great holiday tradition,” said Crysta Hutchinson Bloomingdale, executive director for Main Street Greenville.

Main Street Greenville also thanks the local businesses who help to sponsor this annual event, a full list of sponsors can be found on their website. This year’s Platinum Parade Sponsors are Edison State Community College, Greenville Federal, Jordan Agency, Wayne HealthCare, and Wintrow Signs & Designs.

Visit www.mainstreetgreeville.org or www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville for more information about Main Street Greenville and the 16th Annual Hometown Holiday Horse Parade. If you have any questions, call 937-548-4998 or info@mainstreetgreenville.org.