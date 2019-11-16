Watercolor is focus of workshop

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Art Guild is excited to present another watercolor workshop by Rusty Hardin. They are fortunate to have Rusty back to teach more advanced techniques in watercolor. She has inspired many artists during her more than 15 years experience teaching classes. Rusty is the owner and operator of Rusty Hardin Studio in Tipp City. She has the ability to motivate all levels of artists to create in watercolor and she leaves each artist with a feeling of accomplishment. Rusty helps artists to communicate thoughts through paintings which speak volumes to everyone.

This watercolor class is for artists with some experience. It will be Dec. 7, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at 3 p.m. The location is the former junior high art room at the back of Memorial Hall, on Fifth Street in Greenville. The cost for the workshop is $30 for Guild members and $35 for nonmembers.

To register, make your check payable to the Greenville Art Guild and mail it to PO Box 172, Greenville, Ohio 45331. For more information, call or text Marilyn Banks at (937) 423-0630 or Carolyn Armstrong at (937) 526-4192.

As far as supplies, the only thing that will be provided is Arches watercolor paper. The equipment that you will need is the following: watercolor paints in the form of a pan or tubes, palette and your favorite brushes. Bring supplies that you would normally bring to a painting workshop. Please bring a brown bag lunch, as food will not be provided.

The subject matter for that day will be a sunset casting lights and shadows on a barn and surrounding trees. Rusty will provide a reference picture of the barn. She will allow you to transfer the picture to the watercolor paper. However, please feel free to bring your own reference materials related to this subject matter.

This will be a marvelous opportunity to bond with fellow artists and share ideas and to explore many new watercolor techniques. Space is limited, so register early so you won’t be disappointed.