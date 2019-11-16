Events at Arcanum Public Library

ARCANUM – The annual children’s craft night and visit with Santa is coming up at the Arcanum Public Library. Patrons can drop in on Thursday, Dec. 5 starting at 6 p.m. Craft tables will be set up for children to create a few masterpieces to take home. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m. for visiting. No registration is needed for this fun event.

StoryTime will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. This drop-in program for preschoolers includes stories, songs, crafts, and lots of fun. Also on Tuesdays is the afterschool program for children in grades K-6. The Explorer’s Club meets from 3:45 – 4:30 p.m. and provides a chance for kids to have a snack, make a craft, play games, and hang out with friends. This is also a drop-in program.

The library has purchased five “Discovering STEM” kits that introduce concepts such as levers, gears, velocity, and more. The kits are available for patrons ages eight and up to check out and take home for building fun. The library also has mobile hotspots and a telescope available for check-out to adult patrons.

The library will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Thursday, Nov. 28 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The library can be reached at (937) 692-8484, and found at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library is also on Facebook and Twitter.